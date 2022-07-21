Michelle Obama announces new book release for this fall

Michelle Obama is poised to release a follow-up book to her best-selling memoir on Nov. 15.

Driving the news: The former first lady is releasing "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," to be published by Penguin Random House's Crown imprint.

"Mrs. Obama offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power," the publisher said in a statement describing the book.

Of note: Her memoir "Becoming" has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide since 2018 — besting the sales of any memoir by a previous first lady or modern president, according to AP.