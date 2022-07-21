Jan. 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Pelosi sentenced to 2 months in jail

Dawn Bancroft, a Jan. 6 Capitol rioter who said she and others looked for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to shoot her in the friggin' brain" that day was sentenced to 60 days in jail on Thursday, according to CNN.

The big picture: Bancroft pleaded guilty to unlawfully protesting in the Capitol in September after initially facing four charges. She will also serve three years probation and 100 hours of community service.