AL wins ninth straight All-Star Game

The National League looked like it may finally break the American League's winning streak at the Midsummer Classic Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Then the rest of the game happened.

Game recap: The NL came out swinging in the first, notching four hits and two runs against Rays fireballer Shane McClanahan. They'd record just one more hit all night in an eventual 3-2 loss.

Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton hit back-to-back blasts in the fourth off Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin, who entered the break undefeated (11-0, 2.02 ERA) — then took the loss in the All-Star Game.

MVP: Stanton's two-run blast — which at 111.7 mph was the hardest-hit ASG home run of the Statcast era (since 2015) — was enough to earn the L.A. native MVP honors at the stadium he grew up attending.

By the numbers: The AL has won nine straight All-Star Games and holds a 27-6 (.818) advantage since 1988. Fortunately for the NL, the World Series has been a much closer battle: the AL leads 17-16 in that time.

More mics, please … Alek Manoah narrated himself striking out the side … real-life batterymates Nestor Cortes and Jose Trevino discussed pitch selection in real-time … Gerrit Cole and Max Fried chatted about their career batting lines from opposite dugouts.

