University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson will no longer use the nickname "AR-15" and will rebrand a line of merchandise linked to him.

Driving the news: Richardson had used "AR-15," a combination of his initials and his jersey number, as his brand, but now says it’s important his name is not linked in any way to the semiautomatic rifle used in several recent mass shootings.

"While a nickname is only a nickname and 'AR-15' was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the semiautomatic rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form,” Richardson said in a statement Sunday.

"My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using 'AR' and my name, Anthony Richardson," he added.

The big picture: The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, had purchased an AR-15-style rifle online, per NPR.

