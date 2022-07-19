Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday that the FBI and Department of Justice recently "disrupted" a ransomware group backed by the North Korean government that targeted U.S. medical facilities.

Why it matters: In one of the group's attacks, Monaco said a Kansas hospital made a $500,000 payment to the cyber group after being hit by ransomware known as “Maui.”

She said the FBI and Justice Department were able to recover the entire payment and cryptocurrencies used to launder it "several weeks ago" after tracing the payment through the blockchain.

By tracing the payments, law enforcement officials identified accounts used by China-based money launderers who worked with the North Korean hackers. In those accounts, they found potential ransomware payments made by another medical provider in Colorado and overseas victims.

The federal agencies also recovered what they believe were ransoms paid by other victims, including the Colorado medical provider.

What they're saying: Monaco disclosed the payment recovery during a speech at the 2022 International Conference on Cyber Security, in which she stressed that organizations should immediately notify the FBI if ransomware groups target them.

"Today, we have made public the seizure of those ransom payments, and we are returning the stolen funds to the victims," Monaco said. "In sum, a medical center in Kansas did the right thing at a moment of crisis and called the FBI."

"What flowed from that virtuous decision was: the recovery of their ransom payment; the recovery of ransoms paid by previously unknown victims; the identification of a previously unidentified ransomware strain; all from an investigation that allowed the FBI and its partners to release a cybersecurity advisory to empower network defenders everywhere," she added.

The big picture: The U.S. used similar tactics to recover some of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline to the DarkSide cybercrime group last year.

After the attack on the pipeline and several other major ransomware strikes in 2021, the Biden administration launched a multi-agency task force to help businesses fend off such attacks.

