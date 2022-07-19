A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Tuesday unanimously recommended using Novavax’s COVID vaccine as a primary series for adults 18 and over, making it the fourth COVID shot authorized for use in the U.S.

Why it matters: The 12-0 vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices removes a key hurdle for one of America's first big bets under Operation Warp Speed.

The recommendation still has to be endorsed by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Background: Novavax won $1.6 billion in federal backing in 2020.

Its vaccine uses a protein from the target virus combined with what's called an adjuvant to enhance the body's immune response.

The FDA this month issued an emergency use authorization for the shot after a staff review found it was 90% effective at preventing new cases in a clinical trial, though it carried the possible risk of causing heart inflammation in some patients.

Go deeper: Regulators believe Novavax represents a non-mRNA COVID vaccine that can serve as a first-line defense and persuade some unvaccinated people to get the shots.