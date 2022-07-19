41 mins ago - Economy & Business
Cassette tapes cannot be denied: Tape sales rising
Time to dust off your Walkman — cassette tapes might be coming back in style.
Driving the news: Sales of cassettes nearly doubled from 173,000 in 2020 to 343,000 in 2021, according to entertainment data tracker Luminate.
- And so far in 2022, sales have totaled 215,000, signaling further growth.
- Artists who've recently sold music as cassettes include Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Ozzy Osbourne, notes Luminate researcher Paulina Pchelin.
The big picture: Nostalgia has already fueled a surge in sales for vinyl records, making them more popular than CDs — so why not cassettes, too?
- Yes, but: Audiophiles will tell you that vinyl provides the best sound quality, a fact helping fuel their comeback. And after that would rank CDs, with cassettes a distant third.
Reality check: Let's just say Spotify isn't exactly shaking in its boots.