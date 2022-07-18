Report: Illinois hospital chain won't cover fertility treatment for LGBTQ workers
An Illinois-based Catholic hospital network will only cover fertility treatments for employees in opposite-sex marriages, Bloomberg Law first reported.
Driving the news: OSF HealthCare limited its definition of fertility for coverage to "the inability for a married couple of opposite sex spouses to conceive," per documents obtained by Bloomberg Law.
- The coverage seeks to assist "married opposite sex spouses" trying to have a child, per the new definition.
- The hospital chain employs more than 24,000 people at 15 hospitals and 132 other facilities. Representatives from OSF HealthCare and BlueCross/BlueShield of Illinois did not immediately return an Axios request for comment.
Why it matters: Some lawyers are saying that the new OSF coverage policy, which explicitly denies employees coverage based on their sexual orientation violates federal discrimination laws, Bloomberg Law notes.
- Many health plans that cover fertility treatment follow the CDC definition of infertility, which includes people who are not able to get pregnant after at least a year of unprotected sex.
What they're saying: Peter Romer-Friedman, an attorney at Gupta Wessler PLLC, said that the policy is a "pretty clear violation" of federal workplace discrimination law, Bloomberg Law reports.
- Noel León, an attorney with Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP, said she had not heard of a policy "so explicit" in excluding same-sex couples.
The other side: OSF, which is owned and run by the religious order Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, has the right to define employee coverage to its own standards, a lawyer for Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy group, told Bloomberg Law.
- "The government cannot force religious health care providers to violate their beliefs,” senior counsel Matt Bowman said in a statement.
- "Even if government officials disagree with the beliefs of a Catholic health care entity, the organization still has the freedom to provide insurance policies and health care services consistent with its convictions."
