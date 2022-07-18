Senate panel subpoenas federal prisons director in abuse probe
A U.S. Senate panel has subpoenaed outgoing Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal to testify at a hearing later this month as it examines abuse and corruption in the agency.
Why it matters: Carvajal, who was appointed during the Trump administration, submitted his resignation in January after an AP investigation revealed a pattern of leadership failures, including rampant staff misconduct, a culture of sexual abuse at women's prisons, a history of cover-ups and a string of escaped inmates.
Details: The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations said in a release that it has repeatedly requested testimony from Carvajal dating back to this spring, but the Department of Justice has refused to make him "voluntarily available to testify."
- The hearing is set for July 26.
The big picture: The DOJ recently announced that Colette Peters, who currently helms Oregon's prison system, will replace Carvajal.