Senate panel subpoenas federal prisons director in abuse probe

A U.S. Senate panel has subpoenaed outgoing Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal to testify at a hearing later this month as it examines abuse and corruption in the agency.

Why it matters: Carvajal, who was appointed during the Trump administration, submitted his resignation in January after an AP investigation revealed a pattern of leadership failures, including rampant staff misconduct, a culture of sexual abuse at women's prisons, a history of cover-ups and a string of escaped inmates.

Details: The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations said in a release that it has repeatedly requested testimony from Carvajal dating back to this spring, but the Department of Justice has refused to make him "voluntarily available to testify."

The hearing is set for July 26.

The big picture: The DOJ recently announced that Colette Peters, who currently helms Oregon's prison system, will replace Carvajal.