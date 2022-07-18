Fauci says he'll retire by end of Biden's term

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci is planning to retire by the end of President Biden's current term, he said in an interview with Politico.

The big picture: Fauci has been serving as Biden's chief medical advisor since January 2021 and as NIAID director since 1984.

He was also one of the leads of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Trump.

State of play: Fauci commented on the idea that he would retire after the COVID pandemic is over, saying, "I think we’re going to be living with this."

"We're in a pattern now. If somebody says, 'You'll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,' then I will be 105," he told Politico.

NIAID did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.