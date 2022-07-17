Poll: Nearly half of Americans think Supreme Court has too much power

Nearly half of Americans think the Supreme Court holds too much power, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll indicates.

The big picture: Confidence in the high court has hit historic lows since it overturned Roe v. Wade in late June.

Driving the news: Some 47% of Americans surveyed think the Supreme Court holds too much power, the poll indicates.

The opinion breaks down along party lines. While 72% of Democrats agreed that the Supreme Court holds too much power, only 21% of Republicans held the same opinion.

It also breaks down along views on abortion. Among those who believe abortion should be legal, 69% view the high court as too powerful. Of those who believe it should be illegal, 21% agree.

More details: Fewer Americans surveyed viewed the Senate or the president as holding too much power.

Thirty-nice percent of Americans think the Senate holds too much power, while another 37% think it holds the right amount of power, the poll indicates.

Only 25% of respondents view the president as too powerful.

Methodology: This study was conducted July 8-11 from a sample of 1,672 U.S. adults. The margin of error is +/- 2.6%.