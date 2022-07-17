State Department adviser expects gas prices to fall to $4 a gallon

Amos Hochstein, a senior state department adviser for energy security, said on Sunday that he expects gas prices in the U.S. to fall to $4 per gallon.

The big picture: After months of skyrocketing, prices at the pump have finally begun to fall.

The national average had dropped to $4.532 per gallon as of July 17, according to the AAA average.

Driving the news: Both oil prices and prices at the pump have been falling quickly, Hochstein noted on CBS's "Face the Nation."