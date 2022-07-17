President Biden chided reporters late Saturday for asking about his fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last Friday, which has garnered widespread backlash.

Driving the news: U.S. intelligence concluded MBS was responsible for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 — an allegation Saudi Arabia denies.

Biden on Friday said he raised Khashoggi's murder at the start of his meeting with MBS and that he "indicated" that he believed MBS was responsible for it.

The Saudi foreign minister later said he did not hear Biden blame MBS for Khashoggi's murder, Reuters reported.

State of play: "Why don't you guys talk about something that matters? I'm happy to answer a question that matters," Biden said when asked by a reporter whether he regretted the fist bump, per a White House pool report.

Asked whether the Saudi foreign minister was telling the truth about his meeting with MBS, Biden replied, "no."

What they're saying: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he believed Biden should not have gone to Saudi Arabia.