Spending on video games in the U.S. declined 10% compared to the first half of 2021, down to $26.3 billion, tracking firm NPD reported today.

Why it matters: The market is cooling, due in part to temporary factors like a lack of major game releases and constraints capping console supply.

Details: Most major categories dropped when comparing the first half of 2022 to 2021.

Game content spending is down 10%.

Hardware spending is down 9%.

Accessories are down 14%.

Subscriptions were the only major category with a spending increase, but NPD hasn't made the exact figure public.

Mobile gaming has also been taking a hit.

Tracking firm Sensor Tower says spending on mobile games was down 10.7% in June, compared to the same month a year ago.

The drop was on Google Play, with a slight increase on Apple platforms.

Yesterday, Sensor Tower reported that for the first time spending on non-gaming apps overtook spending on games in Apple’s U.S. app store during the second quarter of 2022.

Between the lines: It's unclear how much inflation has played a role in curtailing the desire to spend money on games.

But the lack of major releases since a winter bumper crop is striking.

Older games dominated NPD’s top 10 game list for June with only one new release, Nintendo’s Mario Strikers: Battle League, cracking the top 10 (in the third slot).

February’s Elden Ring keeps topping the charts, including in June. It is NPDs best-selling game for the last 12 months, outpacing the most recent Call of Duty.

The bottom line: The numbers underscore the myriad impacts of a pandemic that had temporarily intensified the public’s appetite for games and continues to complicate the ability of people to create and sell stuff to play.

It’s no surprise that one analyst is expecting a small but rare contraction in the gaming market this year, before a return to growth.

Fun fact: NPD’s Mat Piscatella tells Axios that June saw the sale of one Nintendo DS, a system discontinued by its manufacturer many years ago.

