Sons of three former All-Stars headline MLB Draft

The sons of three former All-Stars headline this year's MLB Draft in Los Angeles, where the red-hot Orioles are on the clock with the first pick on Sunday night (7pm ET, ESPN).

Driving the news: Druw Jones (son of 5x All-Star Andruw Jones) is the potential No. 1 pick, Jackson Holliday (7x, Matt Holliday) could go No. 2 and Justin Crawford (4x, Carl Crawford) may sneak into the top 10. All three are high-schoolers.

Jones (Norcross, Ga.): Like his father, Jones is an exceptional centerfielder with tons of pop and 30/30 (homers/steals) potential. He is the No. 1 prospect, per CBS Sports.

Holliday (Stillwater, Okla.): Unlike his father — a massive outfielder with 316 career HR — Holliday is a skinny shortstop who rarely strikes out and profiles as more of a doubles hitter. He's the No. 3 prospect.

Crawford (Las Vegas): Another apple that didn't fall far from the tree, Crawford is a speedy outfielder without much power and an even better glove than his dad. He's the 17th ranked prospect.

Notes:

Draft order: 1. Orioles, 2. Diamondbacks, 3. Rangers, 4. Pirates, 5. Nationals.

Rocker's back: Kumar Rocker, the former Vanderbilt ace whom the Mets drafted last year 10th overall but did not sign, has looked strong playing independent ball and again projects as a first rounder.

NIL's impact: Some players may land bigger signing bonuses from teams hoping to lure them away from college NIL money.

Go deeper: Best tools among draft prospects (MLB)