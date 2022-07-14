U.S. COVID hospitalizations have begun to rise again

Data: CDC; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

New hospital admissions of patients with COVID-19 are on the rise in the U.S., topping 31,000 over a seven-day average ending July 11, CDC data shows.

Why it matters: We don't know how many cases are individuals admitted for COVID versus those hospitalized for other conditions who happen to have COVID. But with many COVID cases being detected through home testing, experts have increasingly pointed to hospitalizations as an important metric for understanding what's happening at a community level, Insider reports.

By the numbers: Hospitalizations from the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron circulating in the U.S. are about 78% lower than their peaks in January, and deaths remain relatively low. But hospitalizations are on the rise, up 11% over a seven-day period.