OpenSea lays off 20%, braces for "prolonged downturn"

OpenSea, the most prominent marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), announced layoffs on Thursday that impacted 20% of their current workforce.

CEO Devin Finzer announced the move in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon.

After the staff reductions, OpenSea's staff stands at 230 people, the company told Axios in an email.

Why it matters: This is the latest announcement of layoffs from a major cryptocurrency player, suggesting that the pain hasn't quite stopped as a brutal market downturn batters the industry.

Layoffs are being announced at crypto exchanges all over the world, including Coinbase and Gemini, and in the centralized crypto lending sector, at places like BlockFi.

Details: According to Finzer's post, each employee was notified one-by-one before the news was rolled out to the whole team.

They were promised additional benefits, such as health coverage into 2023, and accelerated vesting for those who hadn't served long enough yet.

What they're saying: "We've been through winter before, and we built this company with the cyclicality of crypto in mind," Finzer wrote in a Slack message he shared with the company, and on Twitter.

"We've also built a strong balance shee through the money we've raised the product-market fit we've proven," he added. "We need to prepare the company for the possibility of a prolonged downturn."

Finzer wrote that at current volumes, the company could weather a 5-year downturn.

Zoom out: As a whole, the NFT market has taken a definitive turn for the worse. NonFungible.com has been tracking about $30 to $40 million in NFT sales each day since mid-May, across the whole market, compared to late 2021 when it frequently brought in more than $100 million each day.

OpenSea came into 2022 as one of the strongest companies in crypto. According to a Dune Analytics chart, its estimated revenue on the Ethereum blockchain peaked in January at $4.9 billion (in crypto).

That same month, it raised $300 million at a $13.3 billion valuation, in a round co-led by Coatue and Paradigm.

That said, competitors began to circle: A DAO-owned NFT marketplace, LooksRare, launched in January, with revenue that's consistently rivaled OpenSea's, based on TokenTerminal data.

In June, Magic Eden, an OpenSea competitor that focuses on the Solana blockchain, hit unicorn status with its latest funding round.

OpenSea launched on Ethereum, and has primarily focused on that ecosystem, though it has expanded to other chains, such as to Polygon and Solana.

Bottom line: Finzer ascribed the cuts to macroeconomic conditions, while also noted he looks forward to significant innovations in NFTs during the downturn.