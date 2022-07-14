The Nissan Leaf's days are numbered.

Driving the news: Nissan is discontinuing the small electric car "by mid-decade," trade journal Automotive News reported Thursday.

Nissan representatives did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Why it matters: Electric vehicles are widely seen as the future of the auto industry (hello Tesla), but early models like the Leaf failed to catch on.

"Leaf was an attempt at bringing electrification to the masses, but with quirky styling and range limits ... it never really had a chance at becoming what it set out to be," Edmunds analyst Ivan Drury tells Axios in an email.

Flashback: After its debut in 2011, the Leaf quickly became the best-selling EV in the world.

But it soon ceded the throne to Tesla, and never came close to achieving the vision laid out by former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn: selling 500,000 a year by 2013.

Nissan sold only 14,239 units of the Leaf in the U.S. in 2021, a sliver of the 977,639 vehicles it sold that year.

Zoom out: The Leaf's struggles were tied to its low battery range and its compact frame, with the first version (a 2011 model) traveling only about 73 miles on a single charge.

The range improved over time, but Nissan has since shifted much of its attention to future EVs, like the sleek Ariya crossover.

When gas prices tumbled in the late 2010s, the Leaf also fell prey to shifting consumer demand for SUVs and pickups.

The bottom line: The Leaf is now blowing in the wind, but EVs are far from dead.

"There's going to be a lot of new product that comes to market that will be far better with better battery technology," Autotrader analyst Michelle Krebs tells Axios.

