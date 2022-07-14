Japan PM blames problems with "security measures" for Shinzo Abe's assassination

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that faulty "security measures" led to the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe last week, AP reports.

Driving the news: "I think there were problems with the security measures," Kishida said, adding that officials at the National Public Safety Commission and National Police Agency are opening a probe into the assassination.

"I urge them to carry out a thorough inspection and fix what needs to be fixed, while also studying examples in other countries," Kishida said.

The big picture: Abe was shot while giving a campaign speech last week in the city of Nara in western Japan. He sustained two gunshot wounds and died shortly after being shot.

Police arrested the suspected shooter, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, per NHK. The former Japanese Navy member was reportedly discontent with Abe and wanted to kill him as a result.

What to watch: Kishida said that he has plans to hold a state funeral for Abe later this year, per AP.

"By holding a state funeral in memory of former Prime Minister Abe, Japan will show its determination not to cave in to violence and to firmly defend democracy," Kishida said.

"Japan will also show to the world its determination to keep up its vigor and open a path toward the future."

