Data: Axios research; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

If a company's name is on a "Big Four" sports stadium, that company is likely part of these "Big Three" industries: financial services, insurance or telecom.

Driving the news: Heinz Field, home of the Steelers, is now Acrisure Stadium after the Michigan-based insurance firm bought the naming rights, the team announced Monday.

Kraft Heinz and the Steelers struck a 20-year, $57 million deal when the stadium opened in 2001.

That $2.85 million annual payment is now well below market value, so Heinz threw in the terrible towel rather than re-up.

Acrisure will reportedly pay more than $10 million annually during its 15-year deal.

The big picture: Acrisure is the 52nd of 97 (54%) sponsored stadiums across the Big Four sports leagues whose naming rights are owned by a company in financial services (29), insurance (12) or telecom (11).

Three other industries sponsor more than five stadiums: automotive (9), food and beverage (7) and retail (7).

The others: Technology (5), energy (3), airline (3), shipping (2), health care (2), crypto (2), environmental (2), gaming (1), aerospace (1) and chemicals (1).

Of note: Just 14 unsponsored stadiums remain — eight of which are in tradition-rich MLB and two of which are only temporary.

MLB (8): Angel Stadium, Dodger Stadium, Kauffman Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park, Nationals Park, Wrigley Field, Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Angel Stadium, Dodger Stadium, Kauffman Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park, Nationals Park, Wrigley Field, Oriole Park at Camden Yards NFL (3): Lambeau Field, Soldier Field, Paul Brown Stadium

Lambeau Field, Soldier Field, Paul Brown Stadium NHL (2): ASU Multi-Purpose Arena (the Coyotes will temporarily share an arena with Arizona State), FLA Live Arena (interim name after BB&T deal expired).

ASU Multi-Purpose Arena (the Coyotes will temporarily share an arena with Arizona State), FLA Live Arena (interim name after BB&T deal expired). NBA (1): Madison Square Garden (also NHL)

The backdrop: Heinz's fate is reminiscent of what happened to two other classic consumer brands recently: Staples was replaced by Crypto.com and Miller Park became American Family Field.