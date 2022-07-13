Scotland Yard opens investigation into Mo Farah's trafficking revelations

The London Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into Olympic runner Mo Farah's revelation that he was trafficked to the United Kingdom as a child, The Guardian reports.

Driving the news: This comes days after Farah revealed to the BBC that he was trafficked to the United Kingdom from Djibouti and forced to work as a domestic servant.

Details: The investigation will likely focus on a married couple Farah accused of forcing him to cook, clean and babysit for, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Farah's revelations are included in a BBC documentary about his story called "The Real Mo Farah," airing Wednesday.

Farah's real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. The name Mohamed Farah was stolen from another child and used to create a fake passport, according to the BBC.

Farah is originally from Somaliland but was staying with family in Djibouti when he was taken, he told the BBC.

His father, Abdi, was killed by stray gunfire when Sir Mo was 4 years old, in civil violence in Somalia.

What they're saying: “Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told The Guardian.

