8 hours ago - Sports

Scotland Yard opens investigation into Mo Farah's trafficking revelations

Noah Garfinkel
Mo Farah
Mo Farah winning the 5000m in the 2012 London Olympics. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The London Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into Olympic runner Mo Farah's revelation that he was trafficked to the United Kingdom as a child, The Guardian reports.

Driving the news: This comes days after Farah revealed to the BBC that he was trafficked to the United Kingdom from Djibouti and forced to work as a domestic servant.

Details: The investigation will likely focus on a married couple Farah accused of forcing him to cook, clean and babysit for, according to the Daily Telegraph.

  • Farah's revelations are included in a BBC documentary about his story called "The Real Mo Farah," airing Wednesday.
  • Farah's real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. The name Mohamed Farah was stolen from another child and used to create a fake passport, according to the BBC.
  • Farah is originally from Somaliland but was staying with family in Djibouti when he was taken, he told the BBC.
  • His father, Abdi, was killed by stray gunfire when Sir Mo was 4 years old, in civil violence in Somalia.

What they're saying: “Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told The Guardian.

