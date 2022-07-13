House Republican leaders are plowing money into their national campaign arm, contributing to record-breaking fundraising hauls as the GOP tries to take the majority in November, Axios has learned.

Driving the news: The National Republican Congressional Committee raised $16.5 million in June, bringing its fundraising total for the cycle to $215 million, according to data shared exclusively with Axios.

A huge chunk came from House Republican leadership: nearly $50 million from Leader Kevin McCarthy, more than $20 million from Whip Steve Scalise and $2.4 million from conference chair Elise Stefanik, according to the NRCC.

Its total fundraising haul, and the $109 million the NRCC says it had in the bank at the end of June, are committee records for this point in the cycle.

"The NRCC’s record fundraising totals would not be possible without House Republican leadership’s contributions," the committee said in a statement.

Why it matters: With the 2022 midterms under four months out, both parties are approaching a critical period for voter persuasion.

That means tens of millions spent wooing a small chunk of the electorate that could sway key contests.

Yes, but: The NRCC is facing off against a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee that's also posted mammoth fundraising numbers.

The DCCC was out-raising its Republican counterpart at the end of May.

It has not released its June fundraising numbers, which are due later this week.

What they're saying: "GOP momentum continues to build, and we have a record amount of resources ready to prosecute the case against every vulnerable Democrat in the country,” NRCC chair Tom Emmer told Axios in a statement.