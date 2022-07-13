Demand for monkeypox vaccine sends NYC website crashing

High demand for the monkeypox vaccine in New York City caused the appointment system to crash on Tuesday, according to the city's health department.

Driving the news: The website delivered error messages to many people because of "overwhelming traffic" as soon as it opened up to the public, the NYC Health Department said. There are now no appointments available and "vaccine supply remains low," per the health department website.

What they're saying: "This is just further proof that demand is very high, and we will continue working to make vaccine available," the NYC Health Department said in a statement.

"We apologize for the frustration caused and are working to build stable appointment infrastructure as we roll out more appointments as vaccine supply increases in the coming weeks," the department added.

The big picture: As of Wednesday, 336 people in New York City had tested positive for orthopoxvirus, the group of viruses that include smallpox and monkeypox, according to the city's health department.