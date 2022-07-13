10 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Capitol rioter who shoved officer with Confederate flag sentenced to 5 months
A federal judge sentenced a Capitol rioter from Maryland who shoved a police officer with a makeshift Confederate flag to 5 months in prison on Wednesday, according to the Justice Department.
Driving the news: David Alan Blair, 27, shoved a police officer in the chest with a lacrosse stick attached to a Confederate flag during the riot. He pleaded guilty in March to a charge of interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.
- The judge also sentenced Blair to 18 months of supervised release after his sentence and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution, according to the Justice Department.
- Prosecutors had sought eight months in prison for Blair, and three years of supervised release thereafter, according to AP. Blair's attorney had sought a sentence of probation.
The big picture: More than 800 people have been charged with federal crimes over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to the DOJ. Several rioters brought Confederate flags to the riot.