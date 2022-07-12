A wildfire in Yosemite National Park has expanded almost 10 times to 2,000 acres since it started on Friday. The rapidly growing Washburn Fire in California is threatening some of the world’s oldest sequoia trees…and around 1,600 people have been evacuated from the area.

Plus: the Biden administration tries to protect abortion providers.

And: some Venezuelan migrants are granted extra time in the U.S.

Guests: Dr. Maureen Kennedy, associate professor of wildfire ecology at the University of Washington Tacoma and Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.

