Florida newspaper says it "erred" in publishing pro-Proud Boys column

The editor of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune said Monday that her staff "erred" in publishing a guest column, titled "Attacking Proud Boys does disservice to caring parents," adding that the column "did not meet our standards."

Driving the news: "We strive to provide a broad range of views from our community, including opinions in opposition to those of our editorial board," executive editor Jennifer Orsi wrote Monday.

"However, the Herald-Tribune opinion page will not provide a forum for support of the Proud Boys, an extremist group that promotes white nationalist views, has been labeled a terrorist group by two countries and has top members under indictment on charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack."

The big picture: The guest column in question was published in response to a column from last month that criticized the local school board for suspected ties to the Proud Boys.