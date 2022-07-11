Judge denies Steve Bannon's request to delay contempt trial

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon's criminal trial for contempt of Congress will continue as planned on July 18, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols held on Monday.

Driving the news: "I see no reason for extending this case any further," Nichols said.

The big picture: The pre-trial hearing occurred shortly after Bannon, in an about-face, said over the weekend that he would testify before the Jan. 6 committee.

Former President Trump said he has waived executive privilege to allow Bannon to testify before the House panel, according to a letter he sent his former adviser on Saturday.

Yes, but: The Justice Department said Trump's attorney Justin Clark told the FBI in a June 29 interview "that the former President never invoked executive privilege over any particular information or materials" related to Bannon, per a motion filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., early Monday and obtained by the Guardian.

Catch up quick: A federal grand jury last November indicted Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 panel.

