Gov. Sununu: Biden should fire Janet Yellen for misleading Americans on economy

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said on Sunday that he thinks President Biden should fire Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for misleading Americans on the state of the economy.

The big picture: Yellen said in an interview with ABC's "This Week" in mid-June that she does not believe a recession is "inevitable."

"I expect the economy to slow," Yellen said. "It's been growing at a very rapid rate, as the economy, as the labor market, has recovered and we have reached full employment. It's natural now that we expect a transition to steady and stable growth. But I don't think a recession is at all inevitable."

Driving the news: Sununu told CNN's "State of the Union" that he believes a recession is coming and Biden's first step should be to fire Yellen over her comments.

"I think she's completely misled America because she didn't want to own the bad news," he said. "But that's part of public service. You've got to own the good with the bad."

Background: Yellen has faced significant pushback from Republicans over her bungled predictions on inflation, per The Hill.