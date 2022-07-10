Jul 10, 2022 - Politics & Policy
Biden encourages abortion rights activists to "keep protesting"
President Biden on Sunday encouraged abortion rights activists to "keep protesting," ABC News reported.
The big picture: Over 1,000 protesters marched to the White House on Saturday, calling on Biden to do more to protect access to abortion, according to the New York Times.
- The protest came just a day after Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting abortion access, which some activists say felt fell short.
What he's saying: "Keep protesting," Biden told reporters while on a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, ABC reported. "Keep making your point. It’s critically important."
- "We can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women," he added, per ABC. "In the meantime, fundamentally, the only way to change this is to have a national law that reinstates Roe v Wade."
- Biden also said he is looking at the possibility of declaring a public health emergency over abortion access and "whether I have the authority to do that and what impact that would have."