Jul 10, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Biden encourages abortion rights activists to "keep protesting"

Julia Shapero
President Biden stops to talk to reporters during a bike ride in Rehobeth Beach, Del., on July 10. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Sunday encouraged abortion rights activists to "keep protesting," ABC News reported.

The big picture: Over 1,000 protesters marched to the White House on Saturday, calling on Biden to do more to protect access to abortion, according to the New York Times.

What he's saying: "Keep protesting," Biden told reporters while on a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, ABC reported. "Keep making your point. It’s critically important."

  • "We can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women," he added, per ABC. "In the meantime, fundamentally, the only way to change this is to have a national law that reinstates Roe v Wade."
  • Biden also said he is looking at the possibility of declaring a public health emergency over abortion access and "whether I have the authority to do that and what impact that would have."
