Biden encourages abortion rights activists to "keep protesting"

President Biden on Sunday encouraged abortion rights activists to "keep protesting," ABC News reported.

The big picture: Over 1,000 protesters marched to the White House on Saturday, calling on Biden to do more to protect access to abortion, according to the New York Times.

The protest came just a day after Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting abortion access, which some activists say felt fell short.

What he's saying: "Keep protesting," Biden told reporters while on a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, ABC reported. "Keep making your point. It’s critically important."