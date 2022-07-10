Arizona educators can start teaching while finishing degree under new law

Arizona educators can begin teaching in public schools while still earning a college degree under a new state law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday.

The big picture: The new law, which aims to alleviate the state's teacher shortage, is one of a number of the drastic measures states are taking to ease the general labor shortage.

Driving the news: Under the Arizona law, people can start and finish their training to become a teacher while also working on their college degree.

As noted by a local CBS station, this means that Arizona educators only need to be enrolled in a degree program to begin teaching in schools.

What they're saying: Ducey said in a news release that the law was aimed at giving public schools greater options to recruit educators.

This legislation "will ensure that more Arizonans have the opportunity to pursue a career in education and help get our kids caught up," Ducey said. "Arizona families know the importance of this effort — teachers are critical to our kids’ success today and well into their future."

Background: Almost a third of teacher positions in Arizona were vacant as of January, according to a survey from the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association.