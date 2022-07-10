Arizona educators can start teaching while finishing degree under new law
Arizona educators can begin teaching in public schools while still earning a college degree under a new state law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday.
The big picture: The new law, which aims to alleviate the state's teacher shortage, is one of a number of the drastic measures states are taking to ease the general labor shortage.
Driving the news: Under the Arizona law, people can start and finish their training to become a teacher while also working on their college degree.
- As noted by a local CBS station, this means that Arizona educators only need to be enrolled in a degree program to begin teaching in schools.
What they're saying: Ducey said in a news release that the law was aimed at giving public schools greater options to recruit educators.
- This legislation "will ensure that more Arizonans have the opportunity to pursue a career in education and help get our kids caught up," Ducey said. "Arizona families know the importance of this effort — teachers are critical to our kids’ success today and well into their future."
Background: Almost a third of teacher positions in Arizona were vacant as of January, according to a survey from the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association.
- Another 48% of teacher positions were filled by people "not meeting standard teacher requirements," the study found.
- The state's superintendent has also expressed concerns that there will not be sufficient teachers for the next school year, according to a Phoenix radio station.