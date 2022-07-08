Updated 15 hours ago - Axios Events
Watch: A conversation on small businesses & the digital world
On Tuesday, July 12th, Axios managing editor for business and markets Javier E. David, business reporter Erica Pandey and Axios Today host Niala Boodhoo unpacked how small businesses are navigating a pivot to a digital world, featuring SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, 1863 Ventures founder & managing partner Melissa Bradley and National Small Business Association President & CEO Todd McCracken.