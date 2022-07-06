The U.S. dollar has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the recession fears ricocheting across markets. It has left a few winners — but lots of losers — in its wake.

Why it matters: A combination of safe-haven buying and interest rates has sent the undisputed heavyweight champion of global reserve currencies to its highest levels in at least two years against major counterparts. That comes with a mix of positives and drawbacks, some of which will become apparent as second quarter earnings start rolling in.

Yields that offer higher returns than other global currencies are boosting the dollar’s value, and helping restrain import inflation.

As Axios’ Courtenay Brown points out, it’s a good time for American tourists to visit Continental Europe, with the euro lodged near a 20-year low.

But multinational companies will inevitably feel the pain when translating foreign earnings from battered currencies into dollars, impacting Q2 results.

Zoom out: The muscular dollar may also create political headaches for export-reliant economies like Japan and the euro zone, whose goods automatically become cheaper in foreign markets.

That sparks accusations of “beggar-thy-neighbor” FX policies, where cheaper goods get a boost from the weaker currency in foreign markets, even as domestic inflation rises.

It can lead to trade wars, and potential charges of “currency manipulation” by U.S. authorities.

What they’re saying: Nick Colas, DataTrek’s co-founder, noted last month that the dollar’s “remarkable” strength has played a role in every major market meltdown since 1970.

“To see so many of the developed world’s major currencies either at or through multi-year lows to the greenback is very concerning,” Colas wrote.

“We doubt global equities can stage any meaningful recovery until currencies stabilize and [we] worry that further weakness here will cause further stock market declines,” he added.

Our thought bubble: Despite being a fiat currency sandbagged with soaring inflation, endless government deficit spending and a sclerotic political system, the dollar once again proves it's the "cleanest dirty shirt" in the global financial system.