President Biden on Wednesday nominated Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington to lead the Federal Aviation Administration.

Why it matters: The incoming FAA chief faces a huge challenge because the nation's air travel system is currently crippled.

Travelers are returning to the skies at pre-pandemic numbers this summer but airports and airlines are struggling with staffing shortages.

The federal agency sits in the crosshairs, as airline executives blame delayed flights on a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Details: Washington has served as Denver's airport chief for only a year, after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tapped him in June 2021, following former CEO Kim Day's retirement after 13 years.

He previously led the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and earlier the Regional Transportation District in Denver.

He served 25 years in the U.S. Army and carries two decades of experience in infrastructure building.

Of note: Washington faced weeks of questions and scrutiny after Axios Denver first reported that he was named in a criminal search warrant and connected to public corruption allegations — which the city initially denied.

But the Denver City Council ultimately approved his nomination to lead Denver's airport, which is the third-busiest in the world.

Washington's salary stands at nearly $350,000 after a 30% pay bump approved in April.

What to watch: Earlier this year, Denver approved Washington's vision to spend another $1.1 billion to complete a massive overhaul of the airport's Great Hall, doubling the project's construction cost and pushing back completion dates by four years.