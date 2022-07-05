Why Wimbledon's grass is so tricky

Wimbledon's grass courts present players with two unique challenges: remembering how to play on a rarely used surface and adjusting to that surface's changing temperament.

State of play: Though three of the four Grand Slams were once played on grass, it's now resigned to a handful of summer events. That lack of reps can psyche some players out as they navigate the tricky surface.

Balls bounce faster, lower and with less predictability on grass. That's why players with the best racket skills tend to perform well at the All England Club.

Rafael Nadal's patented topspin shot is less effective with Wimbledon's deadened bounces, whereas shots like Roger Federer's slicing backhand reign supreme.

Yes, but: As the tournament's second week continues in London, that once-pristine grass has turned dry and the soil beneath it has hardened.