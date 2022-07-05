San Jose Sharks name first Black general manager in NHL history

The San Jose Sharks named Mike Grier as their new general manager, making him the first Black person to hold the position in NHL history.

Driving the news: “Since my playing days, the league itself has gotten more and more diverse, and that’s something I’m happy to see,” Grier said, per the New York Times. “My job is to do the best I can for the San Jose organization, and if I do that, hopefully it opens the door to other minorities to get in front-office positions.”

Details: Grier spent 14 seasons in the NHL as a player, competing in more than 1,000 games, CNN reports. He played for the Sharks for three years, scoring 78 points (35 goals, 43 assists).

The new GM has also spent time as a coach, assistant coach and executive, the team said.

What he said: "I am extremely proud and grateful to be given the opportunity to be the general manager of the San Jose Sharks," Grier said in a press release.

"Along with my staff, I look forward to the challenge of building a fast, competitive, and hardworking team that Sharks fans will enjoy watching and be proud of," he said.

"One of the things I remember most about playing in San Jose is the home-ice advantage that our fans bring through their passion and energy, making SAP Center one of the most difficult buildings to play in," Grier said.

The big picture: The hiring decision is a major step for the NHL, where Black players have made up a minority on team rosters and in front-office positions, the NYT reports.