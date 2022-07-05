NATO ambassadors sign accession protocols for Finland, Sweden

NATO ambassadors from the alliance's 30 member nations signed the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday, bringing the two Scandinavian nations a step closer to joining the alliance.

Driving the news: Sweden and Finland were formally invited to join NATO last week after Turkey agreed to lift its objection, which had held up their bids.

The big picture: The accession protocols will now move to each member nation's parliament for individual approval, a process that could take a few months, AP reported.

There remains a possibility that Turkey's parliament could still refuse to ratify their accession, despite the memorandum signed last week, per AP.

In the meantime, now that they've been officially invited into the fold, Sweden and Finland can attend all meetings of NATO ambassadors even if they don't yet have voting power.

What they're saying: “This is truly an historic moment. For Finland, for Sweden, for NATO, and for our shared security," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press release.