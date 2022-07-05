DOJ sues Arizona over law requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit against Arizona over a recently enacted law that requires proof of citizenship to vote in presidential elections, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: Though the state legislature's own lawyers have warned the measure could be unconstitutional, it was signed into law in May, with conservatives hailing it as a bolster for election security, per the Guardian.

Context: State law already required proof of citizenship for state elections, but the GOP-led measure extended that mandate to residents who vote only in federal elections.

Prior to the law, people who used a federal voter registration form had to attest under penalty of perjury that they were U.S. citizens but no documentary proof was required.

What they're saying: The law's "onerous documentary proof of citizenship requirement for certain federal elections constitutes a textbook violation of the National Voter Registration Act," Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke said in a statement, per NBC News.

The other side: Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) called it a "frivolous lawsuit."

"Just like showing ID to buy alcohol or rent a hotel room, none of which are 'discriminatory,' showing your ID to vote is easy, common and necessary," Gosar tweeted.

