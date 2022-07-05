Skip to main content
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DOJ sues Arizona over law requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections

Shawna Chen
Photo of Kristen Clarke speaking
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C. on March 8, 2022. Photo: Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit against Arizona over a recently enacted law that requires proof of citizenship to vote in presidential elections, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: Though the state legislature's own lawyers have warned the measure could be unconstitutional, it was signed into law in May, with conservatives hailing it as a bolster for election security, per the Guardian.

Context: State law already required proof of citizenship for state elections, but the GOP-led measure extended that mandate to residents who vote only in federal elections.

  • Prior to the law, people who used a federal voter registration form had to attest under penalty of perjury that they were U.S. citizens but no documentary proof was required.

What they're saying: The law's "onerous documentary proof of citizenship requirement for certain federal elections constitutes a textbook violation of the National Voter Registration Act," Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke said in a statement, per NBC News.

The other side: Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) called it a "frivolous lawsuit."

  • "Just like showing ID to buy alcohol or rent a hotel room, none of which are 'discriminatory,' showing your ID to vote is easy, common and necessary," Gosar tweeted.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Go deeper