Biden awards Medal of Honor to four Vietnam War veterans

President Biden on Tuesday awarded the Medal of Honor to four veterans of the Vietnam War.

Driving the news: “Not every service member has received the full recognition they deserve,” Biden said at the event on Tuesday. “Today, we’re setting the record straight.”

"They stood in the way of danger, risked everything, literally everything to defend our nation and our values," the president said of the recipients.

Details: Each of the MOH recipients has gone "above and beyond the call of duty" in protecting the United States.