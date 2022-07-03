Ttravelers are facing delays and cancellations amid the traditionally busy Fourth of July travel weekend.

Driving the news: More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled so far this weekend within, into or out of the U.S. Fifty-five flights for Independence Day itself have been cancelled, according to the flight tracker FlightAware.

About 14,000 flights have been delayed so far over the holiday weekend, according to FlightAware.

While cancellations are causing problems for travelers over the Fourth of July weekend, they so far remain lower than the more than 2,800 flights cancelled over Memorial Day weekend.

The big picture: As summer travel returns after two years of pandemic, airlines around the world have faced difficulty keeping up with demand amid labor shortages.