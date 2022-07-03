Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Delays, cancellations plague travelers over Fourth of July weekend

Julia Shapero
U.S. airlines are bracing customers for what will probably be a bumpy Fourth of July holiday weekend as the industry struggles to manage a surge in travel demand that probably exceeds its current capacity. Photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Ttravelers are facing delays and cancellations amid the traditionally busy Fourth of July travel weekend.

Driving the news: More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled so far this weekend within, into or out of the U.S. Fifty-five flights for Independence Day itself have been cancelled, according to the flight tracker FlightAware.

The big picture: As summer travel returns after two years of pandemic, airlines around the world have faced difficulty keeping up with demand amid labor shortages.

  • The Transportation Security Administration screened almost 2.5 million people at airport security checkpoints on Friday, the most since February 2020, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Twitter.
  • "We are back to pre-pandemic checkpoint volume," Farbstein said.
