Several people killed in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall

Several people were killed in a shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall Sunday, Danish police said, according to the AP.

Driving the news: Danish police confirmed via Twitter that several people had been shot at the Field's mall and urged those inside to stay put and await police assistance, stressing that everyone else should stay away from the area.

Police wrote in another tweet that one person has been arrested following the shooting, but did not offer further details.

The big picture: Field's is the largest shopping center in Denmark, per the New York Times.