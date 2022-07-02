Democrats raised $80M in a week after Supreme Court overturned Roe

Democrats hauled in $80 million within one week of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, AP reports.

Why it matters: The numbers indicate that the issue has struck a nerve and is galvanizing voters to funnel money into the party ahead of November's elections.

By the numbers: ActBlue, the Democratic Party's online fundraising platform, raked in over $20 million in the first 24 hours after the Supreme Court struck down Roe.

That number rose to over $51 million by Tuesday and surpassed $80 million by Friday.

Yes, but: Party officials tell the AP most of that money is going to national campaigns instead of state and local races, which will now shape abortion policy.

What they're saying: In the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling, many are calling on Democrats to invest more heavily in down-ballot campaigns.

"We are entering a new chapter in American democracy where state officials must be prepared to step into a stronger leadership role for the nation, and serve as the last line of defense against these regressive trends on our freedoms," New York state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D), chair of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, wrote in a recent post on the progressive media platform Democracy Docket.

The big picture: Abortion rights advocates are already bringing the next legal battle to the states as many move to ban abortion access.

