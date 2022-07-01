Trump's social media company gets subpoenaed

Federal securities regulators and a federal grand jury in New York have subpoenaed former President Trump's social media company as part of their investigations into its pending deal to go public via a blank-check company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., according to a Friday disclosure.

The big picture: Certain current and former members of Trump Media & Technology Group were also subpoenaed, but no specific individual names were disclosed.

Why it matters: The investigation continues to expand and could delay or prevent TMTG from going public.