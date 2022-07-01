Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump's social media company gets subpoenaed

Dan Primack
Donald Trump
Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Federal securities regulators and a federal grand jury in New York have subpoenaed former President Trump's social media company as part of their investigations into its pending deal to go public via a blank-check company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., according to a Friday disclosure.

The big picture: Certain current and former members of Trump Media & Technology Group were also subpoenaed, but no specific individual names were disclosed.

Why it matters: The investigation continues to expand and could delay or prevent TMTG from going public.

  • Subpoenas previously were issued for members of the blank-check company.
  • At issue is whether or not Digital World Acquisition held merger talks with Trump Media prior to its own IPO, which would have violated securities law.
  • Trump Media operates the Truth Social app, led by former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.). It also has ambitions to expand into video and other media.
