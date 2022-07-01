A look ahead at the 2022 Tour de France

The Tour de France begins July 1 in Copenhagen, where 23-year-old Slovenian Tadej Pogačar is eyeing a three-peat as the "all-time legend" talk builds around him.

By the numbers: This marks the 24th Grand Départ in a country other than France, and the first in Denmark.

Dates and stages: The 21-stage race goes July 1–24, including one transfer day and two rest days. There are seven hilly stages, six in the mountains, six flat and two time trials.

Distance and route: 176 riders comprising 22 teams will travel 2,081.5 miles through four countries (Denmark, France, Belgium, Switzerland) and four mountain ranges (Alps, Pyrenees, Vosges, Massif Central).

Prizes: The coveted yellow jersey comes with a $528,000 prize, and riders will also compete for the polka dot (best climber), green (sprinter) and white jerseys (young rider, under 26), which reward (much smaller) cash prizes.

What's new: The Tour de France Femmes, an eight-stage women's race, debuts this year.