14 mins ago - Sports
A look ahead at the 2022 Tour de France
The Tour de France begins July 1 in Copenhagen, where 23-year-old Slovenian Tadej Pogačar is eyeing a three-peat as the "all-time legend" talk builds around him.
By the numbers: This marks the 24th Grand Départ in a country other than France, and the first in Denmark.
- Dates and stages: The 21-stage race goes July 1–24, including one transfer day and two rest days. There are seven hilly stages, six in the mountains, six flat and two time trials.
- Distance and route: 176 riders comprising 22 teams will travel 2,081.5 miles through four countries (Denmark, France, Belgium, Switzerland) and four mountain ranges (Alps, Pyrenees, Vosges, Massif Central).
- Prizes: The coveted yellow jersey comes with a $528,000 prize, and riders will also compete for the polka dot (best climber), green (sprinter) and white jerseys (young rider, under 26), which reward (much smaller) cash prizes.
What's new: The Tour de France Femmes, an eight-stage women's race, debuts this year.
- It replaces the one-day women's races held since 2014 and is the first Tour de France-related stage race for women since 2009.