U.S. announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including air missile systems

The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional $820 million in military aid, including air missile defense systems and counter-artillery radars, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The details: The latest security assistance will include two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), which Ukrainian officials had requested, according to CNN.

The NASAMS, which can strike targets more than 100 miles away, is the same system that is used to protect Washington, D.C., per CNN.

The aid package also includes additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, which the U.S. sent to Ukraine in a previous package, as well as 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition and four counter-artillery radars.

The big picture: The U.S. has now committed approximately $7.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including $6.9 billion since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.