60 mins ago - World
U.S. announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including air missile systems
The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional $820 million in military aid, including air missile defense systems and counter-artillery radars, the Pentagon announced Friday.
The details: The latest security assistance will include two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), which Ukrainian officials had requested, according to CNN.
- The NASAMS, which can strike targets more than 100 miles away, is the same system that is used to protect Washington, D.C., per CNN.
- The aid package also includes additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, which the U.S. sent to Ukraine in a previous package, as well as 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition and four counter-artillery radars.
The big picture: The U.S. has now committed approximately $7.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including $6.9 billion since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.