More kids got COVID shots in counties with active vaccinators: CDC

Children aged 5 to 11 who lived in counties with an active COVID-19 vaccine provider had significantly higher vaccine coverage in the six months after pediatric shots became available, the CDC reported on Thursday.

Why it matters: Experts say younger kids remain at risk of severe illness from the virus, noting about half of U.S. counties lack an active pediatric clinic, family medicine clinic or federally qualified health center.

Findings: As of early June, 36% of children aged 5 to 11 received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC said.

Vaccine coverage was 1.66 times higher in counties with at least one pharmacy or other active COVID-19 vaccine providers than in counties with no active providers from November through April after the CDC recommended shots for that age group.

Active providers were primarily concentrated in the Northeast, Midwest and several counties in the West.

Between the lines: Previous studies have shown how pharmacies filled a critical role in expanding access to COVID-19 shots.