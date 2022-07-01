Skip to main content
11 mins ago - Sports

Denver is the new Hockeytown, USA

Jeff Tracy
The Avalanche victory parade at Civic Center Park on Thursday.
The Avalanche victory parade at Civic Center Park on June 30. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Hat tricks are one of the most exciting feats in hockey, and Denver just pulled off one for the ages.

Driving the news: Crowds flooded the streets on June 30 for the Avalanche's Stanley Cup parade — the Avs' first title since 2001 and Denver's third hockey championship since March.

Fun fact: The Avalanche and Pioneers became the first teams from the same city to win the Stanley Cup and NCAA D-I titles in the same year since 1972 (Boston University and the Bruins).

What they're saying: "You're getting the best athletes at a young age wanting to play hockey — and it's a beautiful thing to see," says Denver East coach John Kopperud, who thinks the Avs' recent rise is having a trickle-down effect.

  • He may have a point: This past season, a record number of youth played hockey in Colorado, per AP.
  • A similar phenomenon occurred in the 90s: The number of USA Hockey players registered in the Denver region more than doubled in the six years between the Avs' first (1996) and second titles (2001).
