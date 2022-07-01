Denver is the new Hockeytown, USA

Hat tricks are one of the most exciting feats in hockey, and Denver just pulled off one for the ages.

Driving the news: Crowds flooded the streets on June 30 for the Avalanche's Stanley Cup parade — the Avs' first title since 2001 and Denver's third hockey championship since March.

The Denver East Angels won the high school national championship in late March, beating Northport-Huntington (New York).

The Denver Pioneers won the NCAA championship less than two weeks later, beating Minnesota State for a record-tying ninth title.

Fun fact: The Avalanche and Pioneers became the first teams from the same city to win the Stanley Cup and NCAA D-I titles in the same year since 1972 (Boston University and the Bruins).

What they're saying: "You're getting the best athletes at a young age wanting to play hockey — and it's a beautiful thing to see," says Denver East coach John Kopperud, who thinks the Avs' recent rise is having a trickle-down effect.