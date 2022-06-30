Poll: Almost half of Americans think Trump should be charged for Jan. 6

Nearly half of Americans believe former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, an AP-NORC poll out Thursday indicates.

The big picture: The poll comes as the Jan. 6 committee continues to reveal new information about Trump's role in the riot in its public hearings.

But the poll was conducted before a surprise sixth public hearing Tuesday, which provided the most damning testimony against Trump thus far.

Driving the news: The findings indicate 48% of Americans believe Trump should be charged,. Almost the same percentage (49%) believe he bears a great deal of responsibility for the riot.

The responses broke along party lines, with 86% of Democratic respondents believing Trump should be charged and 85% believe he bears responsibility for the attack. Only 10% of Republicans believe he should be charged, while 12% view him as responsible.

More details: More than half (56%) of respondents said they've followed news about the Jan. 6 hearings. Fewer of them (42%) said they've actually watched or listened to them.