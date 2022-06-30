Shanghai Disneyland reopens after recent COVID lockdown

Shanghai Disneyland has officially reopened after a COVID-19 shutdown closed the park for about three months.

Why it matters: China's largest city faced a massive lockdown due to domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases. But numbers recently dropped down to zero, leading to an ease in restrictions, the Associated Press reports.

Details: Shanghai Disneyland reopened to limited capacity on June 30 with enhanced health and safety measures in place, including the need for a COVID test at least 72 hours before entering the park, the park's website reads.

Disneyland guests will undergo temperature screenings at the park and will need to wear face masks during the entire visit, both indoors and outdoors.

The big picture: Shanghai officials recently eased restrictions from its months-long COVID lockdown.