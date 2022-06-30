1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Shanghai Disneyland reopens after recent COVID lockdown
Shanghai Disneyland has officially reopened after a COVID-19 shutdown closed the park for about three months.
Why it matters: China's largest city faced a massive lockdown due to domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases. But numbers recently dropped down to zero, leading to an ease in restrictions, the Associated Press reports.
Details: Shanghai Disneyland reopened to limited capacity on June 30 with enhanced health and safety measures in place, including the need for a COVID test at least 72 hours before entering the park, the park's website reads.
- Disneyland guests will undergo temperature screenings at the park and will need to wear face masks during the entire visit, both indoors and outdoors.
The big picture: Shanghai officials recently eased restrictions from its months-long COVID lockdown.
- For example, the city is now allowing residents to dine together indoors.
- Chinese officials said the country's zero-COVID policy slowed the growth and spread of the coronavirus, per AP. The country said it would maintain the policy until at least spring 2023.
- The lockdown brought economic repercussions and led to family separations.