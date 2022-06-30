Pfizer to begin testing universal coronavirus vaccines

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech plan to start clinical trials of pan-coronavirus vaccines in the second half of the year, BioNTech officials said in an investor presentation on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The company said it wants to provide "durable variant protection," according to Reuters, which first reported the news.

Why it matters: Creating a vaccine that works against a variety of coronaviruses, including COVID-19, represents a holy grail — particularly as new variants threaten to outrun our current arsenal of vaccines.

State of play: Universal vaccines have been studied with limited success for years, but they are gaining renewed investment and research interest.

A pan-coronavirus vaccine, being developed at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, was planned for a Phase 1 clinical trial in April, CNN reported.

The NIH announced this week the start of a Phase 1 clinical trial to test the safety of a universal flu vaccine candidate, as well as its ability to prompt immune responses.

"The scientific community is making progress on this pressing global health priority," said NIAID director Anthony Fauci in a statement.

Be smart: As Axios' Caitlin Owens wrote last year, some experts say making a universal coronavirus vaccine may be easier than making a universal flu vaccine, especially given all that's been learned over the last two years.