Court temporarily blocks Kentucky's total, 6-week abortion bans

A state court on Thursday temporarily blocked two restrictive abortion laws in Kentucky, a six-week ban and a complete abortion ban that the state's attorney general threatened to enforce.

Driving the news: Kentucky's only two abortion clinics had stopped offering abortion services after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in fear that the two laws could be brought back.

What they're saying: "We’re glad the court recognized the devastation happening in Kentucky and decided to block the commonwealth’s cruel abortion bans," according to a statement from Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Indiana, Kentucky, ACLU, and ACLU of Kentucky, all parties to the lawsuit.