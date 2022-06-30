Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Health

Court temporarily blocks Kentucky's total, 6-week abortion bans

Oriana Gonzalez
Picture of an abortion rights rally
Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

A state court on Thursday temporarily blocked two restrictive abortion laws in Kentucky, a six-week ban and a complete abortion ban that the state's attorney general threatened to enforce.

Driving the news: Kentucky's only two abortion clinics had stopped offering abortion services after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in fear that the two laws could be brought back.

What they're saying: "We’re glad the court recognized the devastation happening in Kentucky and decided to block the commonwealth’s cruel abortion bans," according to a statement from Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Indiana, Kentucky, ACLU, and ACLU of Kentucky, all parties to the lawsuit.

  • "Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe last Friday, numerous Kentuckians have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will or flee their home state in search of essential care."
